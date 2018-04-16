Tom Daley Reveals He Had a Huge Accident Before His Commonwealth Games Win: WATCH

British diver Tom Daley and his diving partner Dan Goodfellow took gold in the 10 meter synchronized event at the Commonwealth Games last Thursday.

Daley made further headlines shortly after his win by taking the opportunity to speak out against the anti-gay laws that still exist in 37 Commonwealth countries.

Said Daley to the Guardian: “There are 37 countries where it’s illegal to be who I am out of all the Commonwealth so hopefully we can reduce that number between now and then. Coming to the Gold Coast and being able to live as an openly gay man is really important in being able to feel comfortable with who you are when standing on that diving board. For 37 countries that are here participating that’s very much not the case.”

In a new vlog about the win, Daley reveals that he had an embarrassing accident just before the competition. Check that out and watch his win: