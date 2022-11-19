Tom Daley & Dustin Lance Black Are Vision In Black At GQ Men Of The Year Awards

Published by

uInterview.com

Dustin Lance Black and his husband Tom Daley were glowing on the red carpet for the GQ Men of the Year Awards 2022 in London. Both wore stylish and sleek all-black ensembles with Daley going for a longer peacoat over a crew-cut shirt with white patterns at the collar, and Black wearing a more cropped suit on top of a black button-up with no tie. IN MEMORIAM 2022: 100 GREAT CELEBRITIES WHO DIED THIS YEAR! The pair met in 2015, over a year after Daley’s viral coming-out video where he came out as gay. They married at Bovey Castle in May of 2017 and had a son through a surrogate in 2018. Daley is…

Read More