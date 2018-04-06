Trump Denies Knowing About $130K Payment to Stormy Daniels: WATCH

In an interview with reporters aboard Air Force One, Donald Trump denied knowing that his lawyer Michael Cohen made a $130,000 payment to hush porn star Stormy Daniels.

The NYT reports: “The president’s comments on Thursday could create a predicament for him and his legal team. Ms. Clifford’s case is based on the notion that the confidentiality agreement is invalid because Mr. Trump was not a party to it. By saying he was not aware of the agreement, Mr. Trump appeared to confirm that argument, which would mean neither party is legally bound by it, thus potentially paving the way for Ms. Clifford to break her silence without consequences.”

Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti responded to Trump’s assertion, tweeting: “We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump’s feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One. As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath. # searchforthetruth # basta”

He added: “Good (actually GREAT) things come to those who wait!!! The strength of our case just went up exponentially. You can’t have an agreement when one party claims to know nothing about it. # nodiscipline # thanksforplaying # basta”