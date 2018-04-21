Enraged Trump: Michael Cohen is Not Going to Flip, and if He Does, He’ll Be Lying

An enraged Donald Trump on Saturday morning came after the New York Times for a report that his personal lawyer Michael Cohen may end up turning on him and cooperating with federal investigators who raided his office and home last week.

Tweeted Trump: “The New York Times and a third rate reporter named Maggie Haberman, known as a Crooked H flunkie who I don’t speak to and have nothing to do with, are going out of their way to destroy Michael Cohen and his relationship with me in the hope that he will “flip.” They use……..non-existent “sources” and a drunk/drugged up loser who hates Michael, a fine person with a wonderful family. Michael is a businessman for his own account/lawyer who I have always liked & respected. Most people will flip if the Government lets them out of trouble, even if……..it means lying or making up stories. Sorry, I don’t see Michael doing that despite the horrible Witch Hunt and the dishonest media!”

