Trump Defends Sinclair, Attacks Amazon and Justice Department in New Tweets

The Worst Case of ‘Super Gonorrhea’ is Here: What Gay Men Should Know

Donald Trump continued his Monday morning Twitter rant with fresh attacks on his own Department of Justice and Amazon. He also defended Sinclair Broadcast Company, the subject of a video that went viral over the weekend which John Oliver highlighted in his Sunday night show.

Tweeted Trump: “So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”

So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased. Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

Continuing his attacks on Amazon, Trump added: “Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!”

Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

And he attacked the Department of Justice and FBI: “So sad that the Department of “Justice” and the FBI are slow walking, or even not giving, the unredacted documents requested by Congress. An embarrassment to our country!”