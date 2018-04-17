Say Sayonara to ‘Scandal,’ Welcome Back ‘Westworld’ and More TV This Week

Check out our weekly guide to TV this week, and make sure you’re catching the big premieres, crucial episodes and the stuff you won’t admit you watch when no one’s looking.

Celebrate LGBTQ pioneers in media with the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. This year’s honorees include Lena Waithe and Britney Spears, as well as appearances from Ricky Martin, Adam Rippon and Gus Kenworthy. Put on your finest red carpet eleganza and join the party from home Wednesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on Logo.

If you missed last week’s legendary lip sync between Monét X Change and Dusty Ray Bottoms on RuPaul’s Drag Race, take a gander at the clip above (and read all about it in our recap). Find out if her strong performance means we’re in store for a rejuvenated Monét Thursday at 8 p.m. Eastern on VH1.

Say goodbye to Olivia and her gladiators as Shonda Rhimes’ fan-favorite legal drama Scandal wraps its seventh and final season. Don’t miss whatever twists, turns and shocking finishes are in store Thursday at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC.

Broadway and Younger star Sutton Foster hits the boards for Live From Center Friday at 9 p.m. Eastern on PBS. She’ll be joined by Looking and Mindhunter star Jonathan Groff.

Season two of HBO’s ambitious, sprawling epic Westworld kicks off Sunday at 9 p.m. Eastern. The show’s second season broadens the scale, ups the stakes, and, most importantly, gives more Thandie Newton stealing every scene she’s in. (OK, some more shirtless James Marsden doesn’t hurt either … )

