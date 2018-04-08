In Raging Tweetstorm, Trump Blames Putin, Iran, and Obama for Chem Attack by ‘Animal Assad’

Alec Baldwin’s Trump Finally Says What No One Else Will: ‘I Don’t Care About America’ – SNL

Donald Trump lashed out at Vladimir Putin, Russia, Iran, and President Obama following an alleged chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens, including children.

Tweeted Trump: “Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price…….to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!

He added: “If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!”

Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

….to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Trump’s homeland security adviser said “I wouldn’t take anything off the table” with regard to a response to the attack. “These are horrible photos, we’re looking into the attack at this point.”

In wake of an alleged chemical attack in Syria, would Pres. Trump reconsider pulling out U.S. troops? Homeland Security Adviser @TomBossert45: “American troops aren’t going to fix this… we need regional partnership increased and we need U.S. presence decreased.” #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/hYxQYWveHY — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 8, 2018

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) told Jake Tapper that she thinks Trump is going to reconsider his plans to pull U.S troops out of Syria in the wake of the attack.

On #CNNSOTU @SenatorCollins tells @jaketapper strikes in Syria "may be an option we should consider" after gas attack https://t.co/a1zpSEwwEI — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) April 8, 2018

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called the Syrian attack a “defining moment” in Trump’s presidency: “They see our determination waning, but President Trump can reset the table here. To me I would destroy Assad’s Air Force…If it becomes a tweet without meaning, then he’s hurt himself with North Korea, and if he doesn’t follow through and live up to that tweet he’s going to look weak in the eyes of Russia and Iran.”

After President Trump tweeted about the apparent chemical attack in Syria, Sen @LindseyGrahamSC tells @MarthaRaddatz: “If [the president] doesn’t follow through and live up to that tweet, he’s going to look weak in the eyes of Russia and Iran. This is a defining moment.” pic.twitter.com/YxKgRcgRDo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 8, 2018

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called out Trump for placing blame on Obama: “Dear @realDonaldTrump: Remember when you launched cruise missiles at a largely empty field in Syria? That unconstitutional act didn’t do very much. Remember when you said last week that US is leaving Syria in six months? So what is your plan? You’re the President now. Remember?”

Dear @realDonaldTrump: Remember when you launched cruise missiles at a largely empty field in Syria? That unconstitutional act didn't do very much. Remember when you said last week that US is leaving Syria in six months? So what is your plan? You're the President now. Remember? https://t.co/Va3ls7QI4m — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 8, 2018

Trump was also watching FOX News on Sunday morning and tweeted out a fresh attack on Hillary Clinton and the FBI: ‘“The FBI closed the case on Hillary, which was a rigged investigation. They exonerated her even before they ever interviewed her, they never even put her under oath…..” and much more. So true Jesse! @ WattersWorld‘

“The FBI closed the case on Hillary, which was a rigged investigation. They exonerated her even before they ever interviewed her, they never even put her under oath…..” and much more. So true Jesse! @WattersWorld — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

Trump went after The Washington Post (owned by his nemesis, Jeff Bezos): “The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage – more like a poorly written novel than good reporting. Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist. Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job!”

The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage – more like a poorly written novel than good reporting. Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist. Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

And he dismissed talk of a trade war with China: “President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!”

President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

The Sunday morning tweetstorm followed another one late on Saturday in which he defended his tariffs with China, declared that we are “sealing up our Southern Border,” attacked the Department of Justice and the FBI, praised firefighters for putting out a fire in Trump Tower (in which one man was killed), and defended embattled and corrupt EPA Chief Scott Pruitt.

The United States hasn’t had a Trade Surplus with China in 40 years. They must end unfair trade, take down barriers and charge only Reciprocal Tariffs. The U.S. is losing $500 Billion a year, and has been losing Billions of Dollars for decades. Cannot continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

We are sealing up our Southern Border. The people of our great country want Safety and Security. The Dems have been a disaster on this very important issue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Lawmakers of the House Judiciary Committee are angrily accusing the Department of Justice of missing the Thursday Deadline for turning over UNREDACTED Documents relating to FISA abuse, FBI, Comey, Lynch, McCabe, Clinton Emails and much more. Slow walking – what is going on? BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide? Why aren’t they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE? Stalling, but for what reason? Not looking good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

Fire at Trump Tower is out. Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018