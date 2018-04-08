Towleroad

In Raging Tweetstorm, Trump Blames Putin, Iran, and Obama for Chem Attack by ‘Animal Assad’

by Andy Towle
April 8, 2018 | 11:26am

Donald Trump lashed out at Vladimir Putin, Russia, Iran, and President Obama following an alleged chemical attack in Syria that killed dozens, including children.

Tweeted Trump: “Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price…….to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!

He added: “If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!”

Trump’s homeland security adviser said “I wouldn’t take anything off the table” with regard to a response to the attack. “These are horrible photos, we’re looking into the attack at this point.”

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) told Jake Tapper that she thinks Trump is going to reconsider his plans to pull U.S troops out of Syria in the wake of the attack.

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) called the Syrian attack a “defining moment” in Trump’s presidency: “They see our determination waning, but President Trump can reset the table here. To me I would destroy Assad’s Air Force…If it becomes a tweet without meaning, then he’s hurt himself with North Korea, and if he doesn’t follow through and live up to that tweet he’s going to look weak in the eyes of Russia and Iran.”

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) called out Trump for placing blame on Obama: “Dear @realDonaldTrump: Remember when you launched cruise missiles at a largely empty field in Syria? That unconstitutional act didn’t do very much. Remember when you said last week that US is leaving Syria in six months? So what is your plan? You’re the President now. Remember?”

Trump was also watching FOX News on Sunday morning and tweeted out a fresh attack on Hillary Clinton and the FBI: ‘“The FBI closed the case on Hillary, which was a rigged investigation. They exonerated her even before they ever interviewed her, they never even put her under oath…..” and much more. So true Jesse!

Trump went after The Washington Post (owned by his nemesis, Jeff Bezos): “The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage – more like a poorly written novel than good reporting. Always quoting sources (not names), many of which don’t exist. Story on John Kelly isn’t true, just another hit job!”

And he dismissed talk of a trade war with China: “President Xi and I will always be friends, no matter what happens with our dispute on trade. China will take down its Trade Barriers because it is the right thing to do. Taxes will become Reciprocal & a deal will be made on Intellectual Property. Great future for both countries!”

The Sunday morning tweetstorm followed another one late on Saturday in which he defended his tariffs with China, declared that we are “sealing up our Southern Border,” attacked the Department of Justice and the FBI, praised firefighters for putting out a fire in Trump Tower (in which one man was killed), and defended embattled and corrupt EPA Chief Scott Pruitt.



