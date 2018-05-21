Towleroad

Out Country Singer-Songwriter Adam Mac Has a Musical Message of Unity for the World: WATCH

by Andy Towle
May 21, 2018 | 10:16am

 

Nashville-based out gay country singer-songwriter Adam Mac hopes to spread a message of equality, love, and resisting hate to all people with his new track “Black and White”. Mac released the video for his song last week.

Mac told us: “It’s been difficult trying to find my groove in a town driven by heteronormativity — boots, trucks and beer. I wrote this song the night before Donald Trumps inauguration in hopes that it’s never too late to be the change that brings a better tomorrow.”

Enjoy the video up top.

 

