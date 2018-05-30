Ambien Maker Blasts Roseanne: ‘Racism is Not a Known Side Effect of Any Sanofi Medication’

Ambien maker Sanofi released a statement on Twitter in response to Roseanne Barr blaming the sleep drug for the racist tweet that got her show cancelled.
Tweeted Sanofi: “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”
— Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018