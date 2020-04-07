Disgraced Racist Roseanne Barr Thinks Coronavirus is a Conspiracy to ‘Get Rid of My Generation’ — WATCH

In celebrity news that should surprise nobody at all, disgraced racist Roseanne Barr cooked up a bizarre conspiracy theory to explain the coronavirus epidemic. She also incorrectly stated that there was one case of COVID-19 in Hawaii, where she is sequestered. There are 385 as of this post.

Said Barr to Norm MacDonald on his YouTube show: “You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation. The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their — you know, are widows. They inherited the money so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it away from people.”

Raw Story adds: “Barr made a number of other unorthodox claims during the interview: She argued that people are ‘being forced to evolve,’ urged working women to learn how to make bean soup, claimed that Chinese people eat bats and rats (and that she saw one guy eat a baby), and insisted that ‘there exists an operative in each town that reports back to Central Intelligence false information to ruin my career.’ Barr and Macdonald also joked about rape at one point and had a running joke about eating bat, most likely referring to the unproved belief that Chinese consumption of bat caused the outbreak. Later on the call, Barr can be heard telling her assistant to wear a mask when going to pick up items for her at Target.”