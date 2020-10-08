Trump Says Catching Coronavirus Was ‘a Blessing from God’ — WATCH

Donald Trump tweeted a new propaganda video shot in the Rose Garden on Wednesday night, touting his health and the antibody drug cocktail from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals he credits it to.

Said Trump: “I feel great. I feel, like, perfect. … I think this was a blessing from God that I caught it. It was a blessing in disguise. I caught it, I heard about this drug, I said let me take it. It was my suggestion.”

The Guardian reports: “The president also promised to bring the drug to the American people free, hawking it – falsely – as a ‘cure’. There is no cure for Covid-19. Hours later, Regeneron filed an application to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency approval for the treatment, the New York Times reported. Following Trump’s video, stocks in the company climbed by 3.73% in after-hours trading. Trump has ties to Regeneron CEO Leonard Schleifer, who is a member of the president’s golf club in Westchester. Trump also used to own Regeneron shares, according to his 2017 filing with the Office of Government Ethics. However, the shares were not listed on his most recent filing.”

A MESSAGE FROM THE PRESIDENT! pic.twitter.com/uhLIcknAjT — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020

Trump is planning to return to the campaign trail as early as Monday.

Bloomberg reports: “It would be Trump’s first travel since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Oct. 1. The events are just tentative at this point and the plans are subject to change, the people said. Under the current planning, Trump would travel to Pennsylvania on Monday and Michigan on Tuesday. He’s scheduled to have his second debate against Democrat nominee Joe Biden in Miami on Oct. 15 in Miami. He could possibly hold a campaign event in the battleground state on Friday, the people said.”