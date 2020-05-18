Moderna Vaccine Trial Shows Promise; COVID-19 Antibodies Produced in All 45 Participants; Trump Appointee’s Stock Value Surges $3.4 Million

A human COVID-19 vaccine trial by the biotech company Moderna has shown promising early results, it reported on Monday, producing antibodies in all 45 human participants.

CNBC reports: “Each participant received a 25, 100 or 250 microgram dose, with 15 people in each dose group. Participants received two doses of the potential vaccine via intramuscular injection in the upper arm approximately 28 days apart. At day 43, or two weeks following the second dose, levels of binding antibodies in the 25 microgram group were at the levels generally seen in blood samples from people who recovered from the disease, the company said. Those in the 100 microgram had antibodies that “significantly exceeded levels” in recovered patients. Data on a second dose was not available for the 250 microgram group, the company said.”

Moderna also said that the trial produced neutralizing antibodies, which seem to be important in acquiring protection, in at least 8 participants.

In related news, Dr Moncef Slaoui, who was named Chief Scientist for Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” COVID-19 vaccine hunt last week, is Moderna’s former director, and holds $10 million in stock options in the company. The value of those holdings increased by $3.4 million when news broke of the possible vaccine success and Moderna’s stock surged on Monday morning.