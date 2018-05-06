Colton Haynes Speaks Out After Reports of Split from Husband of 6 Months

Late this week it was reported that actor Colton Haynes had split from his husband of six months, Beverly Hills florist-to-the-stars Jeff Leatham after Haynes erased photos of the couple from his Instagram page.
Haynes also released a new song called “Man It Sucks” which tells the story of a broken relationship.
That song is not about Leatham, according to Haynes, making his his first statement on Twitter since the rumored break-up.
Tweeted Haynes: “Jeff would never cheat. He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship.”
