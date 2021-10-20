Towleroad Gay News

Romantic Partners Who Watch Porn Together Have Higher Relationship Quality; Contradicting Claims It Causes Them to Fall Apart, Study Finds

Gif from NoTORIous for illustration purposes only. Indicates nothing about relationship status or energy.
 
PsyPost
 

New research indicates that shared pornography use in adult relationships is associated with greater relationship functioning. In other words, couples who frequently watch pornography together tend to be more satisfied with their romantic relationship and their sex life. The findings, published in Frontiers in Psychology, call into question claims that pornography use inevitably causes relationships to deteriorate. The new research represents “the culmination of several lines of thinking that my colleagues and I have been developing over the years,” said study author Taylor Kohut, a lecturer a…

×