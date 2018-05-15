Seth Meyers Destroys Trump’s Laughable Claim That He’s ‘Draining the Swamp’ – WATCH

Seth Meyers last night took a moment to hold one of Trump’s most famous campaign slogans up to the light and needless to say it was ugly what he saw.

Said Meyers: “I’m sorry, but after all your scandals the phrase ‘drain the swamp’ is now devoid of all meaning. You might as well chant ‘We Like Ike’ or ‘Brooklyn Dodgers.’ Trump’s cabinet has had one corruption scandal after another.”

“And his personal fixer,” Meyers said, referring to Michael Cohen’s pimping of White House influence to corporations, “was literally selling access to the president. Trump didn’t drain the swamp, he bottled it and sold it as ‘Dr. Trump’s Miracle Healing Elixir’. In fact, in his next sentence Trump actually claimed that his administration was fighting corruption.”

Meyers then played a clip of Trump crowing, “Under my administration we’re fighting against the lobbyists, the special interests and the corrupt Washington politics.”

Quipped Meyers: “That’s right. He fought corrupt Washington politics and replaced it with the only thing that’s worse, corrupt New York politics. Seriously. Seriously. Washington corruption used to be K Street lobbyists handing off bribes in parking garages. Now it’s shady ambulance chasers with mob ties funneling money through real estate and taxi medallions. I mean, look at these guys. They look like they should be playing cards at the back of a butcher shop waiting for someone to call them and say, ‘it’s done.'”

