Drag Race Stars, a Gay Cast, and a Run of the Mill Psych Ward Demon Scare Up ‘The Quiet Room’ – WATCH

No doubt there were plenty of people who were excited when Ryan O’Shaughnessy’s gay anthem “Together” made it through to the finals of the Eurovision Song Contest, but none were excited as this man:

THIS MAN NEARLY HAS A HEART ATTACK WHEN IRELAND GETS THROUGH TO THE EUROVISION FINAL! 😂🇮🇪😂 Video Credit: RTÉ's Derek Mooney! pic.twitter.com/eIeVLKXXF3 — Colm Flynn (@ColmFlynn1) May 8, 2018

For more on this song, click HERE.