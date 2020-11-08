Towleroad Gay News

Joe Biden Poetry Reading Goes Viral After Ireland’s National News Broadcast: WATCH

Ireland’s national news network closed its broadcast with a segment celebrating Joe Biden’s presidential win in which the President-Elect read “The Cure At Troy“, a poem by Nobel Prize-winning Irish poet Seamus Heaney. The clip has been viewed more than 6 million times.

Biden had previously used his reading of the poem in an ad for his campaign which paid tribute to those on the front lines of the coronavirus response and called for healing damage done by the Trump administration. The clip, as presented by RTÉ News celebrated Biden’s journey to the presidency.

