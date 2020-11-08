‘Welcome Back, America’ — World Leaders Congratulate Biden and Harris

World leaders celebrated the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday in a flurry of statements and tweets.

Among those offering congratulations were Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Boris Johnson, Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Ireland Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Australian PM Scott Morrison, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Read their tweets below:

Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on your well-deserved win.



London looks forward to working with you — it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls. 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/oZoCDvtT9v — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) November 7, 2020

Congratulations, @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our two countries are close friends, partners, and allies. We share a relationship that’s unique on the world stage. I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both. November 7, 2020

German Chancellor Angela Merkel:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has released the following statement congratulating @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris: "Congratulations! The American citizens have decided. https://t.co/Mw5EWdlAm1 — Carlo Angerer (@carloangerer) November 7, 2020

The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let's work together! — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) November 7, 2020

Congratulations from 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 to President-Elect Joe Biden and to history-making Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris 🇺🇸 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden.



Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I’m certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger. 🇬🇷🇺🇸 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) November 7, 2020

I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow! 🇮🇪 🇺🇸 — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020

I also wish to congratulate Vice President Elect @KamalaHarris and recognise the huge significance of her election for so many people. Vice President Elect Harris & President Elect Biden will make a very formidable team. — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @JoeBiden on winning the presidential election in a record turnout. And to @KamalaHarris; the first female, black and Indian-American to hold the country’s 2nd highest office. Look forward to working with you to build on the strong links between Wales and USA. — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) November 7, 2020

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Our alliance is strong and the bond between our two countries is rock-solid. I very much look forward to working with you for our shared values. — 문재인 (@moonriver365) November 8, 2020

Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaharris – Australia wishes you every success in office. The Australia-US Alliance is deep and enduring, and built on shared values. I look forward to working with you closely as we face the world’s many challenges together. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) November 7, 2020

Welcome back America! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their election! While we are about to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Paris Agreement, this victory symbolizes our need to act together more than ever, in view of climate emergency. 🇺🇸#Election2020 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) November 7, 2020