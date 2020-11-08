‘Welcome Back, America’ — World Leaders Congratulate Biden and Harris

World leaders celebrated the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday in a flurry of statements and tweets.
Among those offering congratulations were Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, British PM Boris Johnson, Scotland’s Nicola Sturgeon, Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Ireland Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Australian PM Scott Morrison, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu.
Read their tweets below:
German Chancellor Angela Merkel: