Kansas and Oklahoma Poised to Legalize Discrimination Against Gay Couples Who Want to Adopt

The Kansas and Oklahoma legislatures passed hateful anti-LGBTQ adoption bills on Friday. Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has indicated he will sign the bill into law and Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin has not said what she will do, but given her track record on LGBTQ rights, the prospects are not good.

The Wichita Eagle on the Kansas bill:

A bill that ensures faith-based adoption agencies can turn away gay and lesbian couples based on religious beliefs will be signed into law by Gov. Jeff Colyer…

The bill says the Kansas Department for Children and Families cannot block any foster or adoption agency from participating in its programs solely because it refuses to adopt or place children with LGBT individuals.

Numerous groups and individuals “have all spoken out against this bill because they understand that needless, discriminatory bills only serve to harm Kansans and the reputation of the Sunflower State,” said JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of policy and political affairs at the Human Rights Campaign, a national LGBT rights organization.

Adds HRC:

HRC blasted the Kansas legislature for passing a patently discriminatory bill, SB 284 (known until this afternoon as HB 2481), which would create a license to discriminate with taxpayer funds against LGBTQ foster or adoptive parents, single parents, or other qualified families. The bill passed out of a conference committee today, was approved by both chambers and is now headed to the governor’s desk. HRC urges Governor Jeff Colyer to veto this bill.

SB 284 could have a sweeping, harmful impact in child welfare services by enabling discrimination against LGBTQ people, same-sex couples, interfaith couples, single parents, married couples in which one prospective parent has previously been divorced, or other qualified parents to whom an agency has an objection. The biggest barrier to placing children with families is a lack of qualified prospective parents; having the state give contractors and subcontractors a license to discriminate, thereby limiting the pool of prospective parents for no legitimate reason, is unconscionable and an unacceptable use of taxpayer dollars.

Reuters on the Oklahoma bill:

The bill would allow faith-based adoption agencies, including those that receive public funds, to turn away would-be parents on the basis of their marital status or religion and religious beliefs.

The bill’s proponents said the legislation would open the door for more child placement partnerships.

The state House of Representatives approved the bill by a 56-21 vote without discussion or debate, despite vocal objections and attempted parliamentary maneuvering from the Democratic caucus.

HRC adds:

Today, HRC condemned the Oklahoma legislature for passing SB 1140, a bill that would allow child welfare organizations — including adoption and foster care agencies — to turn away qualified Oklahomans seeking to care for a child in need, including LGBTQ couples, interfaith couples, single parents, married couples in which one prospective parent has previously been divorced, or other parents to whom the agency has a religious objection. The bill has passed through both chambers following a conference committee that stripped harm-limiting amendments, and will now be sent to the governor’s desk. HRC urges Governor Mary Fallin to veto this harmful, discriminatory bill.

SB 1140 could have a sweeping, harmful impact in child welfare services by enabling discrimination against LGBTQ people, same-sex couples, interfaith couples, single parents, married couples in which one prospective parent has previously been divorced, or other qualified parents to whom an agency has an objection. The biggest barrier to placing children with families is a lack of qualified prospective parents; having the state give contractors and subcontractors a license to discriminate, thereby limiting the pool of prospective parents for no legitimate reason, is unconscionable and an unacceptable use of taxpayer dollars.