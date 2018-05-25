George Takei’s Accuser Fabricated Elements of Story, Admits Sexual Assault May Not Have Happened

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Gets Under the Influence For Makeovers [RECAP and RANKINGS]

GOP Congressman: Homeowners Should Be Able To Refuse to Sell Their Homes to Gay People

In November, actor George Takei denied sexual assault allegations made by Scott Brunton, a former model who says Takei sexually assaulted him in 1981.

Brunton claimed he fell unconscious at Takei’s apartment after having a couple drinks and when he woke up his pants were around his ankles, Takei was groping him and trying to get his underwear off. The accusations, which came as a flurry of Hollywood and public figures were brought down by similar allegations, prompted a public pillorying of Takei, who has always denied them.

Now, Takei’s accuser has withdrawn many of the allegations during a lengthy investigation by the New York Observer‘s Shane Snow, who tracked how Brunton changed and added to his story over time, and also revealed that many of the claims, such as possession of a “date rape” drug, would have been impossible because such drugs did not exist in 1981 when the alleged assault took place.

Takei has always maintained that the events described by Brunton did not occur, and is vindicated by Snow’s investigation, which you can read here.

At the time, Takei also said that Russian bots were amplifying the accusations against him.