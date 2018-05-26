Hawaii Governor Signs Law Banning Gay Conversion Therapy for Minors

George Takei Wishes His Accuser ‘Peace’ Following Admission That Sex Assault May Not Have Happened

Hawaii’s Governor David Ige has signed a bill passed by lawmakers in April banning gay conversion therapy for minors.

According to the governor’s office: “The ban on ‘sexual orientation change efforts’ includes the practice of attempting to change a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression. The bill applies to licensed professionals such as psychiatrists, social workers, and marriage and family therapists. This measure also establishes a temporary sexual orientation counseling task force within the state Department of Health, which will address the concerns of minors who seek counseling on sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression or related behavior.”

Said Ige: “Overwhelming scientific research has shown that ‘conversion therapy’ is not effective and frequently has lasting, harmful psychological impacts on minors. This practice is neither medically nor ethically appropriate. For our LGBT youth, this therapy often results in feelings of isolation, depression and hopelessness – and has no place in Hawai‘i, or in the lives of our youth.”