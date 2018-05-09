Denver Mayor’s Son Calls Police Officer ‘F—king Fa—ot’ During Traffic Stop: ‘I’m About to Get You Fired’ – WATCH

Drag Race Stars, a Gay Cast, and a Run of the Mill Psych Ward Demon Scare Up ‘The Quiet Room’ – WATCH

Jordan Hancock, the 22-year-old son of Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, was captured calling an officer a “f—king fa—ot” during a traffic stop in a bodycam video that was leaked to the press.

ABC7 Denver reports: ‘The video clip sent to Contact7 Investigates by an anonymous source is only about 20 seconds long and ends with 22-year-old Hancock driving away. Denver7 requested the full video from Aurora police but the request was declined. Denver7 has learned that after requesting a copy of Jordan Hancock’s ticket and the body camera video, the Aurora Police Department alerted the office of Denver’s mayor. APD said it notified Mayor Hancock’s office as a “courtesy.” A traffic ticket issued to Jordan Hancock says he was driving 65 miles an hour in a 40 miles per hour zone. In the ticket, the officer wrote, “Attitude very poor-see video.”’

Hancock issued a statement on Twitter: “We’ve addressed our son’s behavior at a traffic stop w/him. He’s apologized to the officer. While we don’t support nor condone his inexcusable actions & words, we love our son dearly & will work w/him to turn a personal mistake into a valuable lesson for himself & the community.”

The police are withholding release of the entire video: