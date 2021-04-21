“Did I strike a nerve?” Watch Former Police Chief, Rep. Val Demings STOP Jim Jordan’s Ignorant Interruption: WATCH

Val Deming was making her points and then had to stop Jim Jordan’s interruptions

Watch this today. Val Deming and Jerry Nadler once again need to stop Jim Jordan from interrupting and taking over a meeting though he has little expertise on the matter at hand.

Jordan always interrupts. And it’s not a surprise when a Democrat is hits their stride, makes sense, and is wiping the floor with the whole Republican effort. And inevitably he claims that his virtue is being besmirched.

Val Demings was accurately calling out Republicans for politicizing police work, and she was not having any of his crap in this committee meeting. Demings demanded he stop talking–which folks online compare to Maxine Waters recent words shutting Jordan down. Demings, though, nailed him on getting triggered, “Did i strike a nerve?” And went on to also nail her point and reach a much bigger audience with it.

Demings is a 27 year veteran police officer who rose to become the first woman Police Chief in Orlando, Florida. She was widely respected for her work in an area with double the average crime rate in the state and the country, was elected to represent that area in Congress, and was on the short list to be Biden’s VP.

“You know nothing about law enforcement officers and you are using them as pawns,” she accused.

Even as Democratic Chair Jerry Nadler did his job and attempted to stop Jim Jordan and his usual antics, the two kept answering each other even as it felt like the fight was ending and the two separated. As has been repeatedly noted, Team Jordan save their fir for women of color. While he can be generally inappropriate with everyone, when he dives in and is set off against the experience and expertise Demings brings, it’s a jaw dropper to see him presume to lecture.

Shouldn’t have to stop Jim Jordan, but does it well

“It’s interesting to see my colleagues on the other side of the aisle support police officers when it is politically convenient to do so,” she started, but with all the interruptions seemed to pivot to a bigger pitch-perfect address collecting the threads of Republican hypocrisy over the past months and year, nailed her defense of the Capitol police and tied it to the moral bankruptcy of the Big Lie driving everything on the Republican side.

Demings joins the club of women who have mastered the needle-threading handbook on Unwritten Rules For Women Who Want To Be Heard and she brings the receipts and experience we unfairly require for its use.

