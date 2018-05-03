Ne-Yo Says He Wishes The Gay Rumors About Him Would Die: WATCH

Singer-songwriter Ne-Yo appeared on an episode of MadameNoire’s ‘Spin & Spill the Tea’ and answered some questions about himself for fans.

One of the questions was, “What’s what (sic) rumor that exists about you that you wish would die.”

Said Ne-Yo: “I haven’t heard it as of late. I’d like to think that being married with four kids had something to do with it but taking nothing from homosexuality, love wins, love who you love—I’m just not gay. I ain’t never been gay, and when the whole gay rumor thing happened, that was one of the ones that kind of threw me a little bit. Anybody that knows me knows that nothing could be farther from the truth. But again, love wins. Love who you love. Have no issue with it. It’s just not my personal forte.”