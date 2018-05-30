Roseanne Barr: ‘I am Not a Racist’

Roseanne Barr keeps tweeting despite her promises yesterday to leave Twitter.

Tweeted Barr on Wednesday afternoon: “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be. One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

She later added: “you guys make me feel like fighting back. I will examine all of my options carefully and get back to U.”

In related news, producers may not have given up on the show just yet and are mulling various ways to salvage the contracts of the program’s other actors, EW reports: “Here’s the challenge, though: Roseanne was created by Roseanne Barr. The characters were conceived by her and Matt Williams. If the sitcom were to continue without the matriarch, the actress would still benefit financially. So a key insider informs EW that discussions will continue today on whether it makes sense to keep the other actors but potentially design a new series around them”