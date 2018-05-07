Gay Adult Film Stars Who Met on Set 12 Years Ago Tie the Knot in Live TV Broadcast: WATCH

Trump Rages at ‘Russia Witch Hunt’s Unrevealed Conflicts of Interest’, Says He’s Not Obstructing But ‘Fighting Back’

Ruggero Freddi, a gay adult film star (aka Carlos Masi) and professor at La Sapienza (University of Rome) who gained fame in Italy and internationally after his students discovered his past, married his partner Gustavo Leguizamon in a ceremony at Rome’s Villa Miani officiated by Vladimir Luxuria, the first transgender MP in Italy and Europe, and broadcast live on the program Pomeriggio Cinque.

Leguizamon is also a former gay adult film star (aka Adam Champ) and the couple met on a set 12 years ago.

Said Ruggero to Pink News: “Gustavo and I met during the shooting of his first movie in Sacramento. Being the biggest star of the company, I introduced myself expecting that a newcomer would know who I was – but he pretended he didn’t know. So I got upset, angry and fell in love. We hung out together, so I spoke to the producer and asked if I could shoot a scene with him. One month later, the night before we shot the scene together, we slept together and fell in love.”

“Of course nobody took us seriously,” he added. “A love story born on a porn set lasts as long as a rose does: three days. But 12 years later here we are, getting married in a few days.”

An Italian news report on Freddi after his story broke:

Freddi giving a flex about five months ago.