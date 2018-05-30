Genderqueer Student Brilliantly Trolls Betsy DeVos with Transgender Pride Cape: WATCH

Eighth grade genderqueer student Torin Hodgman trolled anti-LGBTQ Education Secretary Betsy DeVos during a visit she made to Grand Rapids Public Museum School on Wednesday by wearing a Transgender Pride cape they had made at home.

Michigan Live reports:

Hodgman – who identifies as “gender queer” and whose preferred pronoun is “they/them” – came prepared with a question: What is DeVos doing to ensure schools are safe learning environments for LGBT students and others who are questioning their gender identity?

Hodgman, 14, didn’t get a chance to pose that question to DeVos during a roundtable discussion Tuesday morning.

But Hodgman is hopeful she recognized the flag – and what it stood for – and that she realizes that transgender students are a real presence in America’s schools.

“Public schools are a place for all children,” Hodgman said.

DeVos definitely got a look at the Cape, as you can see in the video above. Whether she recognized it is another question.