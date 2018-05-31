Trump is Now Quoting Voice of Reason Rush Limbaugh in His Attacks on the FBI

Donald Trump quoted conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh on Thursday morning in a continuation of his baseless claims that the FBI infiltrated his campaign.

Tweeted Trump: ‘RUSH LIMBAUGH “If the FBI was so concerned, and if they weren’t targeting Trump, they should have told Trump. If they were really concerned about the Russians infiltrating a campaign (hoax), then why not try to stop it? Why not tell Trump? Because they were pushing this scam.”’

Trump also continued his whine session over how he was treated by Bob Iger…”Iger, where is my call of apology? You and ABC have offended millions of people, and they demand a response. How is Brian Ross doing? He tanked the market with an ABC lie, yet no apology. Double Standard!”

Ross was suspended. Not like nothing happened. https://t.co/t0eo09bgDd — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 31, 2018

Trump then returned to his baseless conspiracy theory, tweeting: “The corrupt Mainstream Media is working overtime not to mention the infiltration of people, Spies (Informants), into my campaign! Surveillance much?”

And brought up something that, you know, totally doesn’t matter: “Not that it matters but I never fired James Comey because of Russia! The Corrupt Mainstream Media loves to keep pushing that narrative, but they know it is not true!”

