Trump Cancels Summit with North Korea: ‘I Pray to God’ We Won’t Have to Use Our ‘Massive and Powerful’ Nukes

Donald Trump has canceled his planned summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

“Sadly, based on the tremendous anger and open hostility displayed in your most recent statement, I feel it is inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting.”

CNBC reports: “The news came as North Korea made a show of dismantling a nuclear test site, but also on the heels of some sharp words from the North Korean government about American demands regarding denuclearization. While much of the letter was written in conciliatory terms, including praise for North Korea’s recent release of three America prisoners, the U.S. president also appeared to issue a threat that conjured memories of his war of words with Kim last year.”

Added Trump: “You talk about your nuclear capabilities, but ours are so massive and powerful that I pray to God they will never have to be used.”