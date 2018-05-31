Trump Says He’ll Pardon Dinesh D’Souza

Electronic Musician ‘Pogo’ Explains Why He Hates Gay People, Says He Cheered the Pulse Massacre: WATCH

Donald Trump announced on Twitter that he’ll pardon Dinesh D’Souza, a conservative conspiracy theorist, who was convicted in 2014 of violating campaign finance laws.

Tweeted Trump: “Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government!”

Will be giving a Full Pardon to Dinesh D’Souza today. He was treated very unfairly by our government! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

More on D’Souza from Mother Jones and his start in conservatism, editing the Dartmouth Review:

While he helmed the Review, it published a “lighthearted interview with a former Klan leader”—accompanied by a staged photo of a black person hanging from a tree—and an assault on affirmative action titled, “Dis Sho Ain’t No Jive, Bro,” which was written in Ebonics. (“Now we be comin’ to Dartmut and be up over our ‘fros in studies, but we still be not graduatin’ Phi Beta Kappa.”) The “Jive” article caused Jack Kemp, a conservative icon mindful of the right’s problems with minority outreach, to resign from the Review‘s advisory board. ..

…He and his surrounding acolytes also gloated over an infamous Review article that had outed members of Dartmouth’s Gay Student Association and published excerpts of letters written by the group’s members. (As a result of this article, some members of the group had their sexual orientation disclosed to friends and family members.)