Out PA Rep. Brian Sims Welcomes Mike Pence to Philly with Middle Finger: ‘Get Bent, Then Get Out’

Pennsylvania lawmaker Brian Sims blasted Vice President Mike Pence on Facebook upon his arrival in Philadelphia for a fundraiser Tuesday.

Wrote Sims, accompanied by a photo of him offering the bird to Pence:

OFFICIAL WELCOME: Vice President Mike Pence let me be the first person to officially welcome you to the City of Brotherly Love, and to my District in the State House!

To be clear, we’re a City of soaring diversity. We believe in the power of all people to live and to contribute: Black, Brown, Queer, Trans, Atheist, Immigrant, we want you and we’ll respect you.

So keep that in mind while you’re here raising money to attack more families, spread more lies, blaspheme with your bible, and maybe even talk to a woman without your wife in the room. We have plenty of them, and they’re pretty much all more powerful and more real than you have ever been.

So…get bent, then get out!