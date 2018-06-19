Zachary Quinto Left Charlie Carver Completely Bare After Tearing Off His Gold Thong on Stage: WATCH

Seth Meyers: Anyone Associated with Trump’s ‘Monstrous’ Child Separation Policy ‘Should Resign in Disgrace’ – WATCH

The Boys in the Band co-stars got cheeky during this year’s Broadway Bares 2018 (a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS). Matt Bomer, Charlie Carver, Robin de Jesús, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Michael Benjamin Washington, and Tuc Watkins showed up for a sketch in which they were asked trivia questions.

Carver was forced to strip after each incorrect answer, with Zachary Quinto getting to do the final honors, which you can see at the beginning of the wk-unfriendly highlights clip above.