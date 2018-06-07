Conrad Hilton Sentenced in Grand Theft Auto Case in Which He Launched Homophobic Tirade

Last year, Conrad Hilton, younger brother of Paris Hilton and heir to the family fortune, exploded at police officers in a homophobic rant as he was arrested over the weekend at EG. Daily’s home. On Wednesday, “he pled no contest to 1 count of felony grant theft auto and 1 count of misdemeanor contempt of court” according to TMZ, and “was sentenced to 3 years probation and was ordered to continue with mental health and substance counseling.”
Hilton had stolen Rick Salomon’s Bentley and drove it to the house of Salomon’s daughter, his ex-girlfriend where he tried to break in before he was arrested. It was then that he broke into the homophobic tirade.