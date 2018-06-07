Towleroad

Conrad Hilton Sentenced in Grand Theft Auto Case in Which He Launched Homophobic Tirade

by Towleroad
June 7, 2018 | 12:30pm

Last year, Conrad Hilton, younger brother of Paris Hilton and heir to the family fortune, exploded at police officers in a homophobic rant as he was arrested over the weekend at EG. Daily’s home. On Wednesday, “he pled no contest to 1 count of felony grant theft auto and 1 count of misdemeanor contempt of court” according to TMZ, and “was sentenced to 3 years probation and was ordered to continue with mental health and substance counseling.”

Hilton had stolen Rick Salomon’s Bentley and drove it to the house of Salomon’s daughter, his ex-girlfriend where he tried to break in before he was arrested. It was then that he broke into the homophobic tirade.

