Rep. Jared Polis, Who Could Become Country’s First Elected Gay Governor, Speaks After Primary Win: WATCH

Rep. Jared Polis (D-CO) won his gubernatorial primary last night and will face Republican Walker Stapleton in the governor’s race in November. Paris would be the first gay man elected governor in the country should he win. He’s married with two children.

Said Polis: “I think it really gives Colorado an opportunity to stick a thumb in the eye of Mike Pence, whose view of America is not as inclusive as where America is today.”

Notes Vox: “Although former Gov. Jim McGreevey of New Jersey, a Democrat, made history by coming out as gay while in office in 2004, Polis would be the first openly gay man elected to a governor’s mansion. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is also the nation’s first openly bisexual governor, as well as the first openly LGBT governor when taking office. Brown succeeded former Oregon Gov. John Kitzhaber when he resigned in 2015 and soon after won a special election in 2016.”