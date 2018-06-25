Madonna Honors ‘Fierceness of the LGBT Community’ and ‘Every Gay Boy That Taught Me How to Slay’

SCOTUS Sends Case of Florist Who Refused to Do Flowers for Gay Wedding Back for Lower Courts to Reconsider

Madonna, her face whiskered in a cat filter, shared a Pride message on Instagram on Sunday while mouthing Demi Lovato and Clean Bandit’s new track “Solo”.

Said Madge: “Until I can Share MY music……. I’m sending Love from Lisbon! 🌈💕🌈💕🌈💕missing NY and the fierceness of the LGBT community that gave me life from the moment I landed there!! For Me, Pride Month is every month! This 👑 Bows down to every Gay Boy that taught me a. New dance, how to dress, how to drag, how to slay, To stand tall in the face of adversity, to not give up hope, to own my inner bitch and to love my flaws! 🌈🎉🌈🎉🌈🎉 #loveislove #gratitude #pride 🌈 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈”