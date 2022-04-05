Madonna Gets Inked In Disturbingly Graphic Video After Sparking Fan Concern

@madonna/Instagram

Madonnais back at it again with alarming social media posts.

The Queen of Pop — who recently ignited concern from fans after posting an eerie video of herself to her TikTok page — just shared a new graphic clip of herself getting inked.

@madonna/Instagram

In the clip shared to her Instagram page, the 63-year-old is seen sitting at table while being tatted with the phrase “Maman,” which means “Mom” in French, as a tribute to her mother, Madonna Louise Ciccone.

FANS REACT TO MADONNA’S UNRECOGNIZABLE LOOK AS POP LEGEND TEASES RUMORED MESSY BIOPIC

“I’m doing this for my mother,” she says in the graphic clip, which shows her bleeding from her wrist while getting inked up.

“Cause when you give birth, what do you do? You bleed,” she states in the clip, which she captioned: “My turn to bleed for my mother……………… ♥️.”

“This is all connected,” she added in the video.

@madonna/Instagram

Madonna went on to explain that she chose the word “Maman” instead of her mother’s first name, since they both have the same moniker. “It would look like I put my own damn name on my arm,” she quipped.

“My mother bled for me and so I’m bleeding for her,” she says at the end of the video while cryptically adding: “It’s a family affair.”

The video comes in the wake of fans’ concern for the “Material Girl” songstress, as she recently had her TikTok followers creeped out with a strange clip of herself.

The TikTok post — which was shared to her account over the weekend — features a filtered Madonna slowly leaning in closer and closer to the camera and pursing her lips.

As OK! reported, fans in the comment section called the video “scary” and “unsettling,” with one user writing, “This honestly scared me I’m not gonna lie,” while another person chimed in to say: “Great! How am I supposed to close my eyes and fall asleep now.”

@madonna/TikTok

Other commenters couldn’t help but notice how much the singer’s face has changed over the years, with one asking: “What has she done to herself?”

Following the avalanche of confusion, New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Steve Fallek weighed in on Madonna’s look, exclusively telling OK! that there are “lots of issues” with the “Like A Virgin” artist’s transformed face.

MADONNA UNDERGOES BIZARRE MEDICAL PROCEDURE DURING HER MADAME X TOUR

In addition to the Botox preventing her forehead from moving, Dr Fallek explained, “Her upper eyelids are also significantly dropped, what we call ptosis, and should be fixed. The cheeks are way too filled with filler and she might have had too much buccal fat pad reduction to narrow her face too. The lips are also out of proportion and too big for her.”