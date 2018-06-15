Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells Get Uncomfortably Close for Andy Cohen…and Then Kiss: WATCH

Stephen Colbert Rips Jeff Sessions a New One for Using the Bible to Justify Ripping Immigrant Kids from Their Parents: WATCH

Matt Bomer and Andrew Rannells played a game called “Uncomfortably Close” on last night’s Watch What Happens Live!, and it ended as close as possible. The two actors were there to promote their Broadway play The Boys in the Band. Their co-star Charlie Carver was also on hand tending bar.

Watch:

Cohen also asked them about being gay in Hollywood, and whether they were ever closeted.

Said Bomer: “It wasn’t really anything I ever endeavored to hide. I certainly was never closeted on the set. Maybe early, early, early on. I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

Added Rannells: “I had too many ex-boyfriends to ever hide in the closet.”

Rannells did add that he had hooked up backstage while working on Broadway: “I had sex in a dressing room in Hairspray.”

Rannells talked about working with Anne Hathaway:

During the aftershow, the actors were asked about the most annoying habit they encounter with audiences — cell phones. Bomer was asked if he kept any of his Magic Mike costumes. Rannells’ revealed his most embarrassing puberty memory and whether he was a big theatre queen growing up.

