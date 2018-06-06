Trump Lashes Out at ‘Vicious’ ‘Missing Melania’ Coverage

Kids Reveal What They Know About Gay Pride, Coming Out of the Closet, Two Moms or Dads, Anderson Cooper and More: WATCH

Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked the “fake news” media for not reporting on sighting Melania yesterday at the White House.

Tweeted Trump: “The Fake News Media has been so unfair, and vicious, to my wife and our great First Lady, Melania. During her recovery from surgery they reported everything from near death, to facelift, to left the W.H. (and me) for N.Y. or Virginia, to abuse. All Fake, she is doing really well!……Four reporters spotted Melania in the White House last week walking merrily along to a meeting. They never reported the sighting because it would hurt the sick narrative that she was living in a different part of the world, was really ill, or whatever. Fake News is really bad!”

Trump also praised himself for the gubernatorial victory by John Cox in California. Cox will face Gavin Newsom in the gubernatorial contest in November.

Tweeted Trump: “Great night for Republicans! Congratulations to John Cox on a really big number in California. He can win. Even Fake News CNN said the Trump impact was really big, much bigger than they ever thought possible. So much for the big Blue Wave, it may be a big Red Wave. Working hard!”

He later added: “Many more Republican voters showed up yesterday than the Fake News thought possible. The political pundits just don’t get what is going on out there – or they do get it but refuse to report the facts! Remember, Dems are High Tax, High Crime, easy to beat!”

And he congratulated Dana Rohrabacher, the California lawmaker who last week said homeowners should be able to refuse to sell their homes to gay people.