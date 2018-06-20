DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Driven Out of Mexican Restaurant by Activists Yelling ‘Shame’ – WATCH

DHS Secretary Kirtstjen Nielsen was driven out of a Mexican restaurant in D.C. last night by activists shouting “shame” and excoriating her for the Trump administration’s policy separating children from their parents at the U.S. border.
The protesters were from the D.C. area chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.
DHS Secretary Nielsen just got driven out of a Mexican restaurant here on 14th Street by activists. DSA, I believe. pic.twitter.com/lTKutryXBO
— Osita Nwanevu (@OsitaNwanevu) June 20, 2018