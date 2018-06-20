DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen Driven Out of Mexican Restaurant by Activists Yelling ‘Shame’ – WATCH

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
June 20, 2018 | 10:41am

nielsen mexican restaurant

DHS Secretary Kirtstjen Nielsen was driven out of a Mexican restaurant in D.C. last night by activists shouting “shame” and excoriating her for the Trump administration’s policy separating children from their parents at the U.S. border.

The protesters were from the D.C. area chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America.

 

