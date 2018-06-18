Pope Francis: Gay Couples are Not Families

Pope Francis condemned abortion and clarified the Catholic Church’s view of what is considered a “family” in remarks to the Forum delle Famiglie, an Italian lay movement representing Catholic families.

Reuters reports: “Only heterosexual families can form a family, Pope Francis said on Saturday, when he also condemned abortion and hailed the “sanctity” of women who forgive cheating husbands. ‘It is painful to say this today: People speak of varied families, of various kinds of family,’ but ‘the family [as] man and woman in the image of God is the only one,’ Francis said in unscripted remarks.”

The Pope added: “In the last century, the entire world was scandalized by what the Nazis did to ensure the purity of the race. Today we do the same, but with white gloves.”