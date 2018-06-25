Rufus Wainwright, Buffalo, Cynthia Nixon, Tailpipe Sex, Kangaroo, James Mattis, Brendan Dassey, Lady Gaga: HOT LINKS

ON THE OUTS. Trump no longer listens to Defense Secretary James Mattis: ‘In recent months, however, the president has cooled on Mattis, in part because he’s come to believe his defense secretary looks down on him and slow-walks his policy directives, according to current and former administration officials. The dynamic was exacerbated with Trump’s announcement in March that he had chosen John Bolton as national security adviser, a move Mattis opposed, and Mike Pompeo’s confirmation as secretary of state soon after.’

CYNTHIA NIXON. SATC actress and NY gubernatorial candidate reveals her oldest child is transgender.

ROBERT MUELLER. Putting the squeeze on Blackwater founder Erik Prince: “As Mr. Prince told the Daily Beast he has spoken voluntarily with Congress and also cooperated completely with the Special Counsel’s investigation, including by providing them total access to his phones and computer,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Prince has a lot of opinions about the various investigations, but there is no question that they are important and serious, and so Mr. Prince will keep his opinions to himself for now and to let the investigators do their work.”

MARK POCAN. Congressman introduces bill to abolish ICE: “From conducting raids at garden centers, and meatpacking plants, to breaking up families at churches and schools, ICE is tearing apart families and ripping the moral fabric of our nation. Unfortunately, President Trump and his team of white nationalists, including Stephen Miller, have so misused ICE that the agency can no longer accomplish its goals effectively.”

MATT BOMER. Celebrating Pride with his three sons.

CHUCK SCHUMER. My lesbian daughter is engaged.

MAKING A MURDERER. Supreme Court declines to hear appeal of Brendan Dassey: ‘In 2007, Dassey was convicted as a teenager, along with his uncle Steven Avery, of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier before burning her body. He was sentenced to life in prison. In 2015, his story rose to the national spotlight when his interrogation was shown as part of the Netflix series, “Making a Murderer,” which raised questions about the case. Dassey’s attorneys argued that their client is borderline intellectually disabled and was coerced into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and were requesting a new trial.’

THE UNDERGROUND. Longtime Buffalo gay bar gets a new one-year lease on life: “The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which expelled the bar from its longtime home in a HUD-funded apartment building on Delaware Avenue last month after citing noise complaints from residents, has reversed its decision after an internal review and a rash of bad press.”

RUFUS WAINWRIGHT. On sleep, food, and music: “I can swig maple syrup from the bottle.”

KANSAS. Man charged for having sex with car tailpipe: ‘Ryan Malek, 23, was named in a Municipal Court complaint accusing him of exposing himself with the intent of arousing or gratifying “sexual desires.” Malek has been summoned to appear in court on July 19 to answer the criminal charge.

TIRED OLD QUEEN AT THE MOVIES. The Boys in the Band.

SURPRISE APPEARANCE OF THE DAY. Lady Gaga at NYC Pride.

EMPLOYEE OF THE DAY. Man paddleboards across Hudson River in business attire: “Jersey City resident Scott Holt was running behind schedule, and decided to hop onto his paddle board in his full suit and dress shoes in the hope that it would help get him there fast enough.”

FIELD INVASION OF THE DAY. This kangaroo.

