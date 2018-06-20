Scotty Bowers Arranged Sex Dates for Closeted Gay Movie Stars and Here’s His Story: WATCH

A new trailer has arrived for a documentary about Scotty Bowers, a man who catered to the sexual needs of celebrities who were either gay and closeted or too high-profile to obtain it by conventional means.

The film’s synopsis: Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood is the deliciously scandalous story of Scotty Bowers, a handsome ex-Marine who landed in Hollywood after World War II and became confidante, aide-de-camp and lover to many of Hollywood’s greatest male—and female—stars. In the 1940s and ‘50s, Scotty ran a gas station in the shadow of the studio lots where he would connect his friends with actors and actresses who had to hide their true sexual identities for fear of police raids at gay bars, societal shunning and career suicide. An unsung Hollywood legend, Bowers would cater to the sexual appetites of celebrities—straight and gay–for decades.

Cole Porter, Rock Hudson, Cary Grant, and Katharine Hepburn were just a few of the celebs Bowers reportedly catered to. The documentary is based on the New York Times best-selling memoir Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars and has been making its way around the festival circuit. It opens in L.A. on July 27 and on August 3 in NYC.