Trump Announces Creation of ‘Space Force’, Sixth Branch of U.S. Armed Forces

Donald Trump says he has instructed the Pentagon to establish a Space Force as the sixth branch of the U.S. armed forces.

Said Trump, speaking to members of the National Space Council: “In defending America, it is not enough to merely have an American presence in space, we must have American dominance in space. I’m hereby directing the Department of Defense and Pentagon to immediately begin the process necessary to establish a space force as the sixth branch of the armed forces. That’s a big statement. We are going to have the Air Force and we are going to have the Space Force, separate but equal.”