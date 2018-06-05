Towleroad

Stephen Colbert Mocks SCOTUS Ruling for Anti-Gay Baker with ‘Straight Cakes’ Bakery: WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 5, 2018 | 7:51am

straightcakes

Stephen Colbert made light of yesterday’s unfortunate Supreme Court ruling in favor of anti-gay baker Jack Phillips by airing a mock ad for the hetero-pastry industry.

At “Straight Cakes” bakery all the cakes are straight like the Bible intended. Every cake features a guy doing it to a lady.

Watch:

Colbert later addressed the case in his monologue, noting baker Jack Phillips’ refusal to bake the cake for the gay couple based on his religious beliefs.

Said Colbert: “Yes, it’s all right there in the gospel: ‘I say to you, love your enemies and pray for those who persecute you, but if I see you frosting a gay cake, you go to Hell.'”

Watch:

