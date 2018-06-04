Taylor Swift Marks Pride Month with Message for ‘Brave’ Out LGBTQ Fans at Chicago Concert: WATCH

Taylor Swift marked Pride month with a special message for fans at the Chicago stop on her Reputation tour on June 2.

Said Swift: “It’s very brave to be vulnerable about your feelings in any sense, in any situation, but it’s even more brave to be honest about your feelings and who you love when you know that it might be met with adversity from society…And so, this month and every month I want to send my love and respect to everybody who has been brave enough to be honest about how they feel, to live their lives as they are, as they feel they should be, as they identify. And this is a month where I think we need to celebrate how far we’ve come, but I think we also need to acknowledge how far we still have left to go.”

She added: “I want to send my love and respect to everybody who in their journey and their life hasn’t felt comfortable enough to come out yet… and may you do that on your own time and may we end up in a world where everyone can live and love equally and no one has to be afraid to be vulnerable and say how they feel. When it comes to feelings and when it comes to love and searching for someone to spend your whole life with… it’s all just really, really delicate, you know?”