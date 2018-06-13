Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande Team Up for New Duet ‘Dance To This’ – LISTEN

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande have released their highly-anticipated duet “Dance To This”. The track is Sivan’s fourth release from his upcoming album, Bloom, due this August. Grande’s new album Sweetener, is expected this August too.

Said Sivan of the single:” [It’s] about that moment when you feel like you’ve been to enough house parties or events, and staying home and, like, making out in the kitchen and cooking dinner sounds like a much, much better alternative.”

Dance To This out now ♡ ! ☁️ I’m so honored to be on this record w my dear friend and pop king @troyesivan https://t.co/TeFv1ySHft pic.twitter.com/zue6IW4rFh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 13, 2018

Sivan recently gave a lengthy interview to Another Man about coming out, his career, and not wanting to be a gay ‘icon:’ “With people like Hayley Kiyoko and Brockhampton, we’re starting to get, finally, a diverse group of different LGBTQ perspectives. That’s why I politely don’t want to take on that ‘gay icon’ thing. I’m one voice of so many that are missing, and so I’m just trying to tell my story, and right now I’m having so much fun in my life, I feel confident, I’m just enjoying myself, and so that was really important to me to express….And I don’t. I just don’t represent everybody, because I’m extraordinarily lucky. I come from a middle-class white family in Australia, and all of my dreams have come true by 22. I had the easiest coming out in the world… I don’t ever want to take that on really, because there are plenty of other people who need to be heard first.”

Grande recently released a llove letter to the LGBTQ community: “I was taught to do my makeup by queens in gay bars in New York City. I made my Broadway debut at 14 years old and did 8 shows a week but there was never a night I was too tired to run to a gay bar and do a quick Whitney cover before bed…I am eternally indebted to and inspired by the LGBTQ community. I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live.”