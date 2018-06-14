Trump Rages at New Lawsuit from NY Attorney General for Self-Dealing, Campaign Finance Violations

Donald Trump on Thursday lashed out in response to a lawsuit filed against the Donald Trump Foundation by the New York Attorney General, Barbara Underwood, accusing the foundation of violating campaign finance laws, and acting as a shell company to financially benefit Trump himself and curry political favor.

Wrote Underwood in the lawsuit: “As our investigation reveals, the Trump Foundation was little more than a checkbook for payments from Mr. Trump or his businesses to nonprofits, regardless of their purpose or legality. This is not how private foundations should function and my office intends to hold the Foundation and its directors accountable for its misuse of charitable assets.”

Tweeted Trump, naming former AG Eric Schneiderman, who recently resigned following sexual assault allegations, rather than Underwood: “The sleazy New York Democrats, and their now disgraced (and run out of town) A.G. Eric Schneiderman, are doing everything they can to sue me on a foundation that took in $18,800,000 and gave out to charity more money than it took in, $19,200,000. I won’t settle this case!…….Schneiderman, who ran the Clinton campaign in New York, never had the guts to bring this ridiculous case, which lingered in their office for almost 2 years. Now he resigned his office in disgrace, and his disciples brought it when we would not settle.”

The NYT adds, of the lawsuit: “The lawsuit, filed in State Supreme Court in Manhattan, culminated a nearly two-year investigation of Mr. Trump’s charity, which became a subject of scrutiny during and after the 2016 presidential campaign. While such foundations are supposed to be devoted to charitable activities, the complaint asserts that Mr. Trump’s was often used to settle legal claims against his various businesses, even spending $10,000 on a portrait of Mr. Trump that was hung at one of his golf clubs.”