Here are the Docs, Clips, and Bizarre Statements from Trump and Kim Jong Un’s Singapore Summit: VIDEOS

Trump: ‘The Fact That I am Having a Meeting is a Major Loss for the U.S., Say the Haters & Losers’

Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un have signed an agreement (above) to move toward denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in exchange for unspecified “security guarantees.”

With the agreement came a promise from Trump to suspend joint military exercises with South Korea.

The document is short on specifics.

The signing came after a whirlwind series of smaller meetings and photo ops, like this one.

Watch Kim Jong Un's reaction to Trump's joke during the lunch of the #TrumpKimSummit #tictocnews https://t.co/MtCk4EZ4lJ pic.twitter.com/2yCnZDkF8u — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) June 12, 2018

Flashback:

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Said Kim: “We had a historic meeting and decided to leave the past behind, and we are about to sign a historic document. The world will see a major change.”

Added Trump: “I think both sides are going to be impressed with the result. We’re going to take care of a very big and very dangerous problem for the world.”

Read the document below:

Trump praised Kim after the meeting, calling him “a worthy negotiator…a very worthy, very smart negotiator,” adding, “We had a terrific day and we learned a lot about each other and our countries.”

Trump held a press conference which allowed additional insight into what happened ahead of the agreement.

Trump was asked about verifying some of the details discussed in his agreement with Kim.

Trump replied: “I don’t have to verify because I have one of the great memories of all time.”

"We had a great conversation, it was a very heartfelt conversation… I don't have to verify because I have one of the great memories of all time." https://t.co/PejzQc79z1 pic.twitter.com/UUMFD7PEog — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2018

Trump was asked how he could call a man who killed family members and starved his own people, and is responsible for the death of American college student Otto Warmbier “very talented.”

Said Trump: “Well, he is very talented. Anybody that takes over a situation like he did at 26 years of age and is able to run it and run it tough. I don’t say he was nice.”

Reporter: Why are you so comfortable calling Kim Jong Un "very talented?" President Trump: "Well, he is very talented. Anybody that takes over a situation like he did at 26 years of age and is able to run it and run it tough. I don't say he was nice." https://t.co/0GKdLYDYlc pic.twitter.com/iyreFRsWTJ — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 12, 2018

Trump said he told Kim that instead of ballistic missiles he could have “the best hotels in the world” and urged him to think of the deal “from a real estate perspective.”

Trump said he brought Kim to the table by showing him what the future could look like should he choose the path of peace: "Instead of [testing missiles] you could have the best hotels in the world right there. Think of it from a real estate perspective" https://t.co/XBC0Sh0nRK pic.twitter.com/dlxvxLPcLG — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 12, 2018

When asked about North Korea’s human rights violations, Trump responded that “it’s rough in a lot of places, not just there.”

Reporter: You at that point said that North Korea has more brutally oppressed its people than any regime on Earth. Do you still believe that's the case? Trump: I believe it's a rough situation over there. It's rough in a lot of places, by the way, not just there. pic.twitter.com/PmlFAbLTiE — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 12, 2018

Trump also said that he might be wrong about Kim: “I don’t know that I’ll ever admit that, but I’ll find some kind of an excuse.”

Trump says he trusts Kim Jong Un. And if he's wrong? "I may be wrong, I mean I may stand before you in six months and say, 'Hey I was wrong,'" said Trump, before adding, "I don't know that I'll ever admit that, but I'll find some kind of an excuse." https://t.co/J2k6ehVhW1 pic.twitter.com/onKaUHP2f3 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) June 12, 2018

The full press conference:

More takeaways:

Trump sat down with FOX News host Sean Hannity for an interview after the summit and was asked about rhetoric like “little rocket man” which Trump had used against Kim earlier this year.

Responded Trump: “Well, I think without the rhetoric we wouldn’t have been here. I really believe that. We did sanctions and all of the things that you would do. I think without the rhetoric, you know, other administrations, I don’t want to get specific on that, but they had a policy of silence. If they said something very bad, very threatening and horrible, just don’t answer. That’s not the answer. That’s not what you have to do. So I think the rhetoric — I hated to do it. Sometimes I felt foolish doing it. But we had no choice.”

Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that “he trusts me, I believe, I really do,” adding, “I mean, he said openly, and he said it to a couple of reporters that were with him that he knows that no other president ever could have done this. He knows who we had in front of me. He said no other president could have done this…I think he trusts me, and I trust him.”

The White House released an official video featuring moments from the summit.

The full text of the document:

President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) held first historic summit in Singapore on June 12, 2018.

President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un conducted a comprehensive in-depth and sincere exchange of opinions on the issues related to the establishment of new US-DPRK relations and the building of a lasting and robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula. President Trump committed to provide security guarantees to the DPRK, and Chairman Kim Jong Un reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

Convinced that the establishment of new US-DPRK relations will contribute to the peace and prosperity of the Korean peninsula and of the world, and recognizing that mutual confidence building can promote the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un state the following:

-The United States and the DPRK commit to establish new US-DPRK relations in accordance with the desire of the peoples of the two countries for peace and prosperity -The United States and the DPRK will join their efforts to build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula -Reaffirming the April 27, 2018 Panmunjom Declaration, the DPRK commits to work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula -The United States and the DPRK commit to recovering POW/MIA remains, including the immediate repatriation of those already identified.

Having acknowledged that the US-DPRK summit — the first in history — was an epochal event of great significance in overcoming decades of tensions and hostilities between the two countries and for the opening up of a new future, President Trump and Chairman Kim Jong Un commit to implement the stipulation in this joint statement fully and expeditiously. The United States and the DPRK commit to hold follow-on negotiations, led by the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, and a relevant high-level DPRK official, at the earliest possible date, to implement the outcomes of the US-DPRK summit.

President Donald J Trump of the United States of America and Chairman Kim Jong Un of the State Affairs Commission of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea have committed to cooperate for the development of new US-DPRK relations and for the promotion of peace, prosperity, and security of the Korean Peninsula and of the world.