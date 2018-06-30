Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Says He’ll Announce SCOTUS Nominee on July 9

by Andy Towle
June 30, 2018 | 8:51am

Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday morning that he’ll announce his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9, one week from Monday.

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to confirm Trump’s nominee this fall, despite the fact that it’s an election year and he used that excuse to block Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, who should be sitting on the Court instead of Neil Gorsuch.

Trump also lashed out at Democratic efforts to abolish ICE.

And he had a phone call this morning:

