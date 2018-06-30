Trump Says He’ll Announce SCOTUS Nominee on July 9

Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday morning that he’ll announce his pick to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9, one week from Monday.

I will be making my choice for Justice of the United States Supreme Court on the first Monday after the July 4th Holiday, July 9th! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed to confirm Trump’s nominee this fall, despite the fact that it’s an election year and he used that excuse to block Obama’s nomination of Merrick Garland, who should be sitting on the Court instead of Neil Gorsuch.

Trump also lashed out at Democratic efforts to abolish ICE.

The Democrats are making a strong push to abolish ICE, one of the smartest, toughest and most spirited law enforcement groups of men and women that I have ever seen. I have watched ICE liberate towns from the grasp of MS-13 & clean out the toughest of situations. They are great! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

To the great and brave men and women of ICE, do not worry or lose your spirit. You are doing a fantastic job of keeping us safe by eradicating the worst criminal elements. So brave! The radical left Dems want you out. Next it will be all police. Zero chance, It will never happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

And he had a phone call this morning: