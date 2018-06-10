Trump Lashes Out at ‘Meek and Mild’ Canadian PM Justin Trudeau After Contentious G7 Summit: VIDEOS

Donald Trump attacked Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday night shortly after leaving the G7 summit and hours after Trudeau had announced that the seven nations attending the summit had a greed on a broad set of goals.

Inspiring Trump’s wrath were remarks Trudeau made at a news conference, pledging to retaliate against tariffs placed on aluminum and steel by the U.S.: “I have made it very clear to the president that it is not something we relish doing, but it is something that we absolutely will do…As Canadians, we are polite, we’re reasonable, but also we will not be pushed around.”

Tweeted Trump: “Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!”

Based on Justin’s false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

He added: “PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @ G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!”

PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, “US Tariffs were kind of insulting” and he “will not be pushed around.” Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2018

Trump’s chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Sunday called Trudeau’s remarks “a betrayal” attacking the Canadian PM for trashing Trump in remarks made for “domestic consumption.”

Trudeau did not address the insults directly, but tweeted on Sunday morning: “The historic and important agreement we all reached at # G7Charlevoix will help make our economies stronger & people more prosperous, protect our democracies, safeguard our environment and protect women & girls’ rights around the world. That’s what matters.”

The historic and important agreement we all reached at #G7Charlevoix will help make our economies stronger & people more prosperous, protect our democracies, safeguard our environment and protect women & girls’ rights around the world. That’s what matters. https://t.co/a6D109gTlB — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 10, 2018

The bitter attacks from Trump came after a weekend in which Trump had accused the other G7 countries of using the U.S.

Said Trump: “We’re like the piggy bank that everybody’s robbing — and that ends.”

The G7 summit was marked by other telling moments as well, many of which played out on social media.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared this photo which says everything about how Trump was received by the other leaders.

And French President Emmanuel Macron’s handshake. Observers noted that Macron left a mark.

Trump, famous for his forceful handshake, has become a victim of Emmanuel Macron. See how the French left his mark on poor Donald's hand. Force is strong with this one. pic.twitter.com/eeEhl2BTj0 — Chungyan Chow (@ChungyanChow) June 9, 2018

And check out Trump’s awkward arrival late to a meeting on gender equality:

Trump also found time to swipe at CNN during the trip:

Here are Trump’s main remarks at the conference where he demanded trade policies change or countries will face consequences, and claimed his relationships with the leaders are a “10”.